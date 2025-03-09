LGT Capital Partners LTD. Reduces Stock Holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. reduced its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 274,018 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 43,912 shares during the quarter. Affiliated Managers Group accounts for approximately 1.9% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned about 0.91% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $50,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 131.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 218 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $193.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.40.

Affiliated Managers Group Price Performance

Shares of AMG opened at $159.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $177.82 and a 200-day moving average of $180.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $147.13 and a 52 week high of $199.52.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $6.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $0.50. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 25.06%. As a group, analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 22.86 EPS for the current year.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.26%.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

