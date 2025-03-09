LGT Capital Partners LTD. Sells 109,454 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. decreased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 34.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 208,264 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 109,454 shares during the quarter. Lululemon Athletica makes up 3.0% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned 0.17% of Lululemon Athletica worth $79,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,474,828 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $669,036,000 after buying an additional 44,294 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 719,413 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $275,111,000 after buying an additional 17,119 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 666,691 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $261,956,000 after buying an additional 18,861 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 611,814 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $166,016,000 after buying an additional 185,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 546,162 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $148,201,000 after buying an additional 205,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

LULU stock opened at $344.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $382.97 and a 200 day moving average of $332.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.21. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $226.01 and a 52 week high of $480.94.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.18. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 2,022 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.11, for a total transaction of $782,736.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,399,307.78. The trade was a 24.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 24,870 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total transaction of $10,085,779.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,040,456.66. The trade was a 66.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LULU. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $360.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $270.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $399.14.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

