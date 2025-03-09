LGT Capital Partners LTD. Sells 17,300 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. decreased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 50.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,300 shares during the quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $3,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 480.6% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $149.13 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.54 and a 1-year high of $198.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.01.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $1.46. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 2.97%. On average, analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 301.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CFO Matt Mercier sold 2,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.40, for a total value of $471,873.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DLR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $168.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.