Liberty Broadband Co. (LBRDP) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 31st

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st.
Liberty Broadband Stock Up 0.2 %
NASDAQ:LBRDP opened at $24.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.43. Liberty Broadband has a twelve month low of $21.99 and a twelve month high of $26.88.
About Liberty Broadband
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Liberty Broadband
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- One Must-Buy Stock and One to Avoid as Tariffs Shake the Market
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- These 4 Tech ETFs Just Hit 50-Day Lows—Time to Buy?
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- 3 Stocks to Buy While Others Stay on the Sidelines
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.