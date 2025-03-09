Liberty Broadband Co. (LBRDP) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 31st

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st.

Liberty Broadband Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:LBRDP opened at $24.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.43. Liberty Broadband has a twelve month low of $21.99 and a twelve month high of $26.88.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

