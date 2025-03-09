Lifeworks Advisors LLC Acquires 2,034 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Lifeworks Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,601 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Lifeworks Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 48,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 52,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. VCI Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. VCI Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Stock Performance

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF stock opened at $23.86 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 52 week low of $22.72 and a 52 week high of $27.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.80.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

