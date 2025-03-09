Lifeworks Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Lifeworks Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVE. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,488,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,670,000 after purchasing an additional 60,868 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,142,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,993,000 after buying an additional 167,028 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $311,273,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,045,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,225,000 after buying an additional 67,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 947,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,895,000 after acquiring an additional 51,773 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $194.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $176.09 and a 52 week high of $206.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $194.52 and a 200 day moving average of $196.36.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

