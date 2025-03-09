Lifeworks Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Lifeworks Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 31.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,878 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Lifeworks Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 576.4% during the 4th quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 47,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,301,000 after purchasing an additional 40,782 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,865,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,991 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,541,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 7,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Up 4.9 %

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $126.64 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.36 and a 52-week high of $131.59. The company has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.37.

Insider Activity at Expeditors International of Washington

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,250 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $146,925.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,571.84. The trade was a 14.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert Paul Carlile sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.11, for a total value of $363,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,164.82. This trade represents a 23.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.56.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

