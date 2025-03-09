Lifeworks Advisors LLC Sells 1,329 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Lifeworks Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 29.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,578 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. now owns 12,731 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 3.4% during the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 4,324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyworks Solutions

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Philip G. Brace acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.13 per share, with a total value of $661,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $661,300. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Up 8.5 %

Shares of SWKS opened at $72.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.01 and a 12 month high of $120.86.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.26). Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 12.60%. On average, analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SWKS. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Argus cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $88.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.78.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Skyworks Solutions

About Skyworks Solutions

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.