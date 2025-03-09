Lindbrook Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 6,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Planning Directions Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 20,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SCHA stock opened at $24.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.16. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $22.53 and a 12-month high of $28.57.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.