Lindbrook Capital LLC Buys 2,783 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 126.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,978 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,685 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 123.8% during the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8,670.3% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,208 shares during the period. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Up 7.5 %

WBA opened at $11.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of -1.11, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.64 and a 200-day moving average of $9.72. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.08 and a 52 week high of $22.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 10th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.13. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 17.61% and a negative net margin of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $39.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WBA shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.54.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

