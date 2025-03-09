Lindbrook Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.9% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 6.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 17,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,259,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 11.3% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 2,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.2% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

MPWR stock opened at $596.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.03. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $546.71 and a one year high of $959.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $638.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $729.07.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.01 by ($0.84). Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 80.95%. On average, research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 7,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.98, for a total value of $4,913,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,242,209.70. The trade was a 30.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,066,400. The trade was a 4.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MPWR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $660.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $880.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $610.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $866.17.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

