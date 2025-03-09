LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Shares Down 5.2% – Here’s Why

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) shares were down 5.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $26.73 and last traded at $26.93. Approximately 425,376 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 547,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RAMP. StockNews.com raised LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on LiveRamp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on LiveRamp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.83.

LiveRamp Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.93 and a 200 day moving average of $28.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,683.40 and a beta of 0.96.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.22). LiveRamp had a return on equity of 0.97% and a net margin of 0.01%. Research analysts anticipate that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at LiveRamp

In other LiveRamp news, CRO Vihan Sharma sold 39,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $1,416,888.20. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 110,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,943,675.12. This trade represents a 26.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 3,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total value of $119,663.18. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 57,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,189.98. The trade was a 5.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAMP. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in LiveRamp in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Quarry LP grew its position in LiveRamp by 344.4% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in LiveRamp by 477.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in LiveRamp by 232.2% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in LiveRamp by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

