LKA Gold (OTCMKTS:LKAI) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

LKA Gold Incorporated (OTCMKTS:LKAI – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. LKA Gold shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 0 shares.

LKA Gold Stock Down 100.0 %

About LKA Gold

LKA Gold Incorporated, an exploration stage company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. The company engages in an exploration program at the Golden Wonder mine located near Lake City, Colorado. It owns real and personal property interests, including patented and unpatented mining claims, water rights, buildings, fixtures, improvements, equipment, and permits situated in Lake City, Colorado.

