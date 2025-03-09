M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Acquires 26 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 259 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Miramar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Argentarii LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $3,998,000. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. now owns 12,087 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,075,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $30,593,000. Finally, Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 3,360 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,079,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $964.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $989.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $943.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $697.27 and a 52 week high of $1,078.24. The stock has a market cap of $428.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.62, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.82.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.09 by ($0.07). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 32.31% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $63.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.02 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 27.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COST. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $975.00 to $1,090.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $1,150.00 to $1,135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $840.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,029.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on COST

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.