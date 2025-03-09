M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 204,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,799 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.9% of M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $22,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 294.2% in the 4th quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHV opened at $110.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.31. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.91 and a 52 week high of $110.64.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.3579 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

