M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Has $3.87 Million Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC decreased its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 769 shares during the quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Argentarii LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,673,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 33,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,183,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citizens Jmp upgraded American Tower to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on American Tower from $221.00 to $204.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on American Tower from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Tower from $219.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on American Tower from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.21.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 16,567 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.10, for a total transaction of $3,000,283.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,371,631.20. The trade was a 20.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Tower Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSE AMT opened at $212.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $170.46 and a twelve month high of $243.56. The company has a market cap of $99.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $189.60 and its 200 day moving average is $206.30.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.83. American Tower had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.72%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

