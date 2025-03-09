M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Reduces Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 921 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $5,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 15,553 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,567,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 115.7% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,088 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $955,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Insider Transactions at Laboratory Co. of America

In related news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,989,670. This represents a 7.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.40, for a total value of $56,590.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,817.60. This represents a 4.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,577,572 in the last three months. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of LH stock opened at $253.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.72. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $191.97 and a 1-year high of $258.59.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.05. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 5.73%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 32.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on LH. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.38.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LH

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.