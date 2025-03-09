Machina Capital S.A.S. Buys New Shares in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 287 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the third quarter valued at $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 900.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 20 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 37.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 24 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Fair Isaac

In other news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,195.19, for a total value of $6,585,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,954,508.09. This represents a 5.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 6,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,804.23, for a total transaction of $10,843,422.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,026,643.74. This trade represents a 12.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,670 shares of company stock valued at $18,823,773. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fair Isaac Stock Up 1.1 %

FICO opened at $1,835.64 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $1,105.65 and a twelve month high of $2,402.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,869.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,981.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.41.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.21 by ($2.06). Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 53.40% and a net margin of 30.66%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 24.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on FICO. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $2,040.00 to $2,170.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2,150.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,374.00 to $2,661.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,500.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,250.00 to $2,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,088.15.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

