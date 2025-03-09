Machina Capital S.A.S. Makes New $865,000 Investment in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Vertiv Stock Performance

NYSE VRT opened at $85.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $32.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12-month low of $62.40 and a 12-month high of $155.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 61.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on VRT. UBS Group began coverage on Vertiv in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Vertiv from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Vertiv from $121.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.07.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Vertiv

Vertiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.