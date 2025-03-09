Machina Capital S.A.S. Purchases 1,604 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 161.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,597 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Teleflex by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,376,452 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,329,704,000 after acquiring an additional 147,147 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Teleflex by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,057,080 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $508,757,000 after buying an additional 21,291 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Teleflex by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,130,560 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $278,676,000 after purchasing an additional 5,746 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 427,579 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $105,749,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Teleflex by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 407,442 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $100,768,000 after acquiring an additional 96,958 shares in the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Teleflex stock opened at $140.24 on Friday. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $128.55 and a twelve month high of $249.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.30.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The medical technology company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.03. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $795.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.24 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.77%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TFX. Raymond James lowered shares of Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Teleflex from $275.00 to $191.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $220.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Teleflex from $200.00 to $149.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.63.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

