Machina Capital S.A.S. Reduces Stock Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Machina Capital S.A.S. lowered its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 64.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,173 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Dover were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DOV. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in Dover during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

DOV has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Dover from $202.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Dover from $208.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of Dover in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Dover from $236.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dover presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.91.

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $185.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $195.85 and its 200 day moving average is $193.68. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $168.20 and a 1 year high of $222.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.20. Dover had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 32.95%. On average, research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.59%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

