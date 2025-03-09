Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.44 and traded as high as $14.73. Magyar Bancorp shares last traded at $14.68, with a volume of 1,876 shares traded.

Magyar Bancorp Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $94.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.45.

Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Magyar Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 15.25%.

Magyar Bancorp Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This is a positive change from Magyar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Magyar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.32%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGYR. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magyar Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $136,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Magyar Bancorp by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Magyar Bancorp by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 7,501 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Magyar Bancorp by 6.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 3,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Magyar Bancorp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 133,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.32% of the company’s stock.

About Magyar Bancorp

Magyar Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Magyar Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in New Jersey, the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including demand, savings, NOW, money market, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

