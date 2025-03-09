Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMA) Shares Purchased by Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMA – Free Report) by 90.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,008 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. owned 0.16% of Mama’s Creations worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Planning Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Mama’s Creations during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Mama’s Creations by 23,422.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Mama’s Creations by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its position in Mama’s Creations by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 18,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Mama’s Creations by 129.1% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 11,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MAMA shares. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Mama’s Creations from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Mama’s Creations in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Mama’s Creations Stock Performance

MAMA opened at $5.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $222.52 million, a P/E ratio of 65.79 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.81. Mama’s Creations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.38 and a 1-year high of $9.98.

Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). Mama’s Creations had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 3.02%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mama’s Creations, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mama’s Creations Company Profile

Mama’s Creations, Inc engages in the marketing, manufacturing, and distribution of beef meatballs with sauce, turkey meatballs with sauce, beef meat loaf, sausage and peppers, chicken parmesan, and other similar meats and sauces. Its products include beef meatballs, turkey meatballs, stuffed meatballs, lasagna roll ups, retail ready meals, bulk deli, single-size pasta bowls, and packaged refrigerated products.

