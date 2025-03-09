Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) Shares Down 11.7% – What’s Next?

Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 11.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 488.80 ($6.32) and last traded at GBX 491.24 ($6.35). Approximately 18,429,754 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 92% from the average daily volume of 9,600,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 556.40 ($7.19).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 850 ($10.98) target price on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.
Melrose Industries (LON:MRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported GBX 26.80 ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Melrose Industries had a negative return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Melrose Industries PLC will post 33.9741641 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Melrose Industries news, insider David Lis sold 7,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 566 ($7.31), for a total transaction of £44,997 ($58,143.17). 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Melrose Industries Company Profile
Melrose Industries PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides aerospace components and systems to civil and defence markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Engines and Structures. The Engines segment offers structural engineered components; parts repair; and commercial and aftermarket contracts to engines original equipment manufacturers.
