Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) Trading Down 11.3% – Time to Sell?

Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 11.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 556.40 ($7.19) and last traded at GBX 603 ($7.79). 16,228,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 72% from the average session volume of 9,413,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 680 ($8.79).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 850 ($10.99) target price on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Melrose Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 640 ($8.27).

Get Melrose Industries alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Melrose Industries

Melrose Industries Trading Down 11.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.03. The company has a market cap of £6.35 billion, a PE ratio of -166.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 597.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 531.47.

Melrose Industries (LON:MRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported GBX 26.80 ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Melrose Industries had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.18%. As a group, analysts expect that Melrose Industries PLC will post 33.9741641 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David Lis sold 7,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 566 ($7.32), for a total transaction of £44,997 ($58,158.20). 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Melrose Industries

(Get Free Report)

Melrose Industries PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides aerospace components and systems to civil and defence markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Engines and Structures. The Engines segment offers structural engineered components; parts repair; and commercial and aftermarket contracts to engines original equipment manufacturers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Melrose Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melrose Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.