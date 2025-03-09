Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Buys 382 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,387,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,798,000 after acquiring an additional 4,667,955 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $876,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $3,233,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 541,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,146,000 after acquiring an additional 87,062 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 483,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total value of $36,047,351.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 170,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,681,933.04. This trade represents a 73.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total value of $61,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,740,584.31. This trade represents a 1.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,435,838 shares of company stock worth $107,260,889. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NASDAQ PLTR opened at $85.07 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.33 and a fifty-two week high of $125.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.49. The stock has a market cap of $199.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 447.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.81.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $11.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $47.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $72.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $38.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.79.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

