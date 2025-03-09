Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Has $500,000 Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 40.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,248 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 6,932 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 119.4% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BHP Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BHP opened at $50.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.91. BHP Group Limited has a one year low of $48.06 and a one year high of $63.21. The firm has a market cap of $127.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.90.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is 44.77%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BHP shares. StockNews.com lowered BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on BHP Group from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Clarkson Capital raised BHP Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Articles

