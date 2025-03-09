Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Has $816,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 388 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust were worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. City Holding Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 151.0% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Bitcoin Trust alerts:

iShares Bitcoin Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IBIT stock opened at $49.43 on Friday. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 52-week low of $28.23 and a 52-week high of $61.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.78 and a 200-day moving average of $47.29.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.