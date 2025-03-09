Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Purchases 21,546 Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report) by 93.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,508 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 21,546 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphatec were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Alphatec in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphatec by 973.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Alphatec during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Alphatec during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Alphatec by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,273 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 6,998 shares during the last quarter. 66.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphatec stock opened at $10.46 on Friday. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.88 and a 12 month high of $14.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.60. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 1.39.

Alphatec ( NASDAQ:ATEC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 541.39%. The firm had revenue of $176.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.74 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Patrick Miles sold 12,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $135,032.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,857,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,324,895.92. This represents a 0.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Sponsel sold 58,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total transaction of $624,210.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 502,311 shares in the company, valued at $5,379,750.81. The trade was a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 303,589 shares of company stock worth $3,462,743. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ATEC shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Alphatec from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Alphatec from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphatec has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

