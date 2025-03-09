Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 113.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 661 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bennett Selby Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Onefund LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Onefund LLC now owns 947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ISRG shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $610.00 to $674.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Leerink Partners raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $548.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $611.00 to $641.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Intuitive Surgical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $522.00 to $650.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.10.

In other news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 489 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.18, for a total value of $260,725.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,879.38. This trade represents a 18.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jamie Samath sold 270 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.15, for a total value of $145,840.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,093.55. The trade was a 2.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,579 shares of company stock worth $7,756,844. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ISRG opened at $518.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $184.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.85, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $571.36 and a 200-day moving average of $531.53. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $364.17 and a 52 week high of $616.00.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

