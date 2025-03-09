MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Stock Price Down 1.9% – Time to Sell?

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $289.31 and last traded at $298.28. 6,983,435 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 18,840,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $304.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $290.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on MicroStrategy from $510.00 to $409.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on MicroStrategy from $613.00 to $619.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on MicroStrategy in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $515.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $536.90.

MicroStrategy Trading Down 5.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $73.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.98 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $325.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.72.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($3.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($3.07). MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 19.01% and a negative net margin of 251.73%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 990.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $465,573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512,645 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter worth about $523,981,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 971.3% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 639,707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,855,000 after purchasing an additional 579,994 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 587.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 664,261 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,994,000 after purchasing an additional 567,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 904.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 468,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,939,000 after purchasing an additional 421,600 shares in the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

Featured Articles

