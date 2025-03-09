MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.16 and traded as high as $1.31. MicroVision shares last traded at $1.17, with a volume of 5,162,840 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. D. Boral Capital assumed coverage on MicroVision in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MicroVision to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Westpark Capital increased their price objective on shares of MicroVision from $1.30 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

MicroVision Trading Down 1.3 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm has a market capitalization of $254.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 2.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MVIS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MicroVision by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,900,661 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $20,830,000 after buying an additional 297,166 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MicroVision by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,106,576 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,691,000 after acquiring an additional 106,984 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in MicroVision by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,095,629 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,809,000 after purchasing an additional 37,126 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in MicroVision by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,832,066 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 134,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in MicroVision by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,829,877 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 91,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

About MicroVision

MicroVision, Inc develops and sells lidar sensors and software used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. It offers a suite of light detection and ranging (lidar) sensors and perception; and validation software for automotive OEMs, advanced driver-assistance systems, and autonomous vehicle applications, as well as non-automotive applications including industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure.

