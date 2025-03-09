Miramar Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Miramar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,855 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 3.2% of Miramar Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $13,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Argentarii LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $3,559,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Visa by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,437 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in Visa by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $48,478,000. Finally, Coordinated Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $1,385,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.78, for a total transaction of $2,739,263.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $874,480.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,054,500. This trade represents a 17.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,505 shares of company stock worth $22,290,507. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Stock Performance

Visa stock opened at $345.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $336.18 and its 200-day moving average is $308.63. The company has a market cap of $642.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.70 and a 12 month high of $366.54.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 54.79% and a net margin of 54.27%. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

V has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on Visa from $395.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $393.00 target price (up previously from $374.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Visa from $346.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Visa from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Visa from $331.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $353.96.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

