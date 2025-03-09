Miramar Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Miramar Capital LLC lessened its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 206,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. ONEOK accounts for approximately 5.0% of Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $20,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in ONEOK by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 2,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. McAdam LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morton Capital Management LLC CA grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 7,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Stock Performance

ONEOK stock opened at $89.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.23 and a 1 year high of $118.07. The company has a market cap of $55.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.37.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.11. ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OKE. Citigroup began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of ONEOK from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of ONEOK from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research raised shares of ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of ONEOK from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.31.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

