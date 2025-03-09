Mondi (LON:MNDI) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Mondi plc (LON:MNDI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,289.82 ($16.67) and traded as high as GBX 1,292 ($16.69). Mondi shares last traded at GBX 1,273.50 ($16.46), with a volume of 178,686,828 shares changing hands.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Mondi from GBX 1,600 ($20.67) to GBX 1,550 ($20.03) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,227.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,289.02. The company has a market cap of £6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.00, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.06.

In other news, insider Andrew King sold 35,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,222 ($15.79), for a total transaction of £433,919.98 ($560,692.57). 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mondi plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper solutions in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, and Uncoated Fine Paper.

