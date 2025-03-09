Mondi (LON:MNDI) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Mondi plc (LON:MNDI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,289.82 ($16.67) and traded as high as GBX 1,292 ($16.69). Mondi shares last traded at GBX 1,273.50 ($16.46), with a volume of 178,686,828 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Mondi from GBX 1,600 ($20.67) to GBX 1,550 ($20.03) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on MNDI
Mondi Stock Down 1.7 %
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Andrew King sold 35,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,222 ($15.79), for a total transaction of £433,919.98 ($560,692.57). 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Mondi
Mondi plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper solutions in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, and Uncoated Fine Paper.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Mondi
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Institutional Investors Bet $1B on These 4 Stocks—Should You?
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- One Must-Buy Stock and One to Avoid as Tariffs Shake the Market
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- These 4 Tech ETFs Just Hit 50-Day Lows—Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Mondi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.