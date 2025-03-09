Mr Miggles (MIGGLES) One Day Trading Volume Tops $3.54 Million

Mr Miggles (MIGGLES) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. Mr Miggles has a market cap of $30.71 million and $3.54 million worth of Mr Miggles was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mr Miggles token can now be bought for about $0.0321 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mr Miggles has traded 25.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mr Miggles alerts:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $85,271.98 or 1.00160856 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85,037.00 or 1.00200335 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Mr Miggles Profile

Mr Miggles’ genesis date was July 15th, 2024. Mr Miggles’ total supply is 958,766,520 tokens and its circulating supply is 957,371,091 tokens. The official website for Mr Miggles is mrmigglesbase.com. Mr Miggles’ official Twitter account is @mrmigglesonbase.

Buying and Selling Mr Miggles

According to CryptoCompare, “Mr Miggles (MIGGLES) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Base platform. Mr Miggles has a current supply of 958,766,520 with 957,371,091 in circulation. The last known price of Mr Miggles is 0.03267601 USD and is up 2.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $3,158,435.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mrmigglesbase.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mr Miggles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mr Miggles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mr Miggles using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mr Miggles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mr Miggles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.