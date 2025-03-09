M&T Bank Corp Acquires 89,490 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 199.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,490 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 223.1% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 442,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,090,000 after acquiring an additional 305,580 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 198.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,210,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,061,000 after purchasing an additional 805,131 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 151,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 101,166 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 205.3% during the fourth quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 874,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,885,000 after purchasing an additional 587,869 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

SCHD opened at $28.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $69.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $25.18 and a 12 month high of $29.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.13.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

