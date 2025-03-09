M&T Bank Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $2,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Menard Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.2% during the third quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 5,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.1% during the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 7,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westmount Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Westmount Partners LLC now owns 5,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on APO. UBS Group upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $188.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $157.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $191.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $161.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total transaction of $791,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 377,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,697,517.92. This represents a 1.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Shares of APO opened at $132.63 on Friday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.11 and a fifty-two week high of $189.49. The company has a market capitalization of $75.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.31%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

