M&T Bank Corp Has $2.80 Million Stock Holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.06% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $2,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $32,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 169.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

Insider Activity

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, Director Christopher J. Mettler sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.68, for a total value of $1,596,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,224.48. This trade represents a 50.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SFBS. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 5th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SFBS

ServisFirst Bancshares Stock Performance

NYSE SFBS opened at $85.47 on Friday. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.11 and a 1-year high of $101.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.13 and a 200-day moving average of $86.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 0.91.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NYSE:SFBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServisFirst Bancshares Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This is a boost from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 32.21%.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.