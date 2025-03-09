M&T Bank Corp Raises Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

M&T Bank Corp raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,329 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 55.2% during the third quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000.

BATS:GOVT opened at $22.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.0613 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

