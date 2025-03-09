Naviter Wealth LLC Acquires 8,411 Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,835 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,411 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,333,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,370,344 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,055,000 after buying an additional 344,355 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 190.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 364,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after buying an additional 238,712 shares during the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 4th quarter worth $1,566,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 293,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,178,000 after acquiring an additional 111,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Up 2.1 %

BBVA stock opened at $14.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.62. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a twelve month low of $9.23 and a twelve month high of $14.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 17.49%. On average, equities analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BBVA shares. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Profile

(Free Report)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.