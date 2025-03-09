Naviter Wealth LLC Has $373,000 Holdings in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Naviter Wealth LLC raised its position in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,658 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Simmons First National by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,992,851 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,478,000 after acquiring an additional 37,519 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Simmons First National by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,895,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,042,000 after acquiring an additional 29,335 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Simmons First National by 33.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 676,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,565,000 after acquiring an additional 170,821 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 673,440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,937,000 after buying an additional 27,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 621,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,774,000 after buying an additional 39,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SFNC opened at $20.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Simmons First National Co. has a 12-month low of $16.03 and a 12-month high of $25.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.17 and its 200 day moving average is $22.51.

Simmons First National Increases Dividend

Simmons First National ( NASDAQ:SFNC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $208.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Simmons First National’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. This is a boost from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is currently 70.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stephens cut their target price on Simmons First National from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Simmons First National Company Profile



Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

