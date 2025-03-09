Naviter Wealth LLC Invests $519,000 in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MORN. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Morningstar by 93.6% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Morningstar by 14.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Morningstar by 7.4% during the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Morningstar by 75.4% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Morningstar by 30.7% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MORN has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Morningstar from $387.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd.

Morningstar Stock Performance

MORN opened at $290.65 on Friday. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $281.37 and a 12-month high of $365.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.40 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $323.48 and a 200-day moving average of $329.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.15. Morningstar had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $591.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.81 million.

Morningstar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.24%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Jason Dubinsky sold 3,223 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.88, for a total transaction of $1,137,332.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,106,235.52. This trade represents a 15.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,062 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.86, for a total value of $2,962,005.32. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,109,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,304,429,412.62. The trade was a 0.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,703 shares of company stock valued at $17,349,106 over the last three months. Insiders own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Profile

(Free Report)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.