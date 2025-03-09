Naviter Wealth LLC Sells 5,904 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Naviter Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,355 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,904 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in JD.com by 41.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,276,992 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $611,080,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445,277 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 329.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,306,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $252,268,000 after buying an additional 4,839,700 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,072,599 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $162,904,000 after acquiring an additional 336,740 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in JD.com by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,033,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $161,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175,568 shares during the period. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in JD.com by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,577,138 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $143,086,000 after acquiring an additional 200,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Get JD.com alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JD shares. StockNews.com downgraded JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of JD.com from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of JD.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on JD.com from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.92.

JD.com Trading Down 3.7 %

JD opened at $42.29 on Friday. JD.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.78 and a 12 month high of $47.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.78. The firm has a market cap of $66.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

JD.com Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is a positive change from JD.com’s previous annual dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 8th. JD.com’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.42%.

About JD.com

(Free Report)

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.