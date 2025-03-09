Neuphoria Therapeutics Inc. – Common Stock (NASDAQ:NEUP) Trading Down 0.4% – Here’s Why

Neuphoria Therapeutics Inc. – Common Stock (NASDAQ:NEUP – Get Free Report) was down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.28 and last traded at $5.50. Approximately 104,772 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 760,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Neuphoria Therapeutics Inc. – Common Stock from $8.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Neuphoria Therapeutics Inc. – Common Stock Stock Down 0.4 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.58.

Neuphoria Therapeutics Inc. – Common Stock (NASDAQ:NEUP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by $0.78. The business had revenue of $660 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Neuphoria Therapeutics Inc. – Common Stock will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neuphoria Therapeutics Inc. – Common Stock

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Neuphoria Therapeutics Inc. – Common Stock stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Neuphoria Therapeutics Inc. – Common Stock (NASDAQ:NEUP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.82% of Neuphoria Therapeutics Inc. – Common Stock as of its most recent SEC filing. 15.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neuphoria Therapeutics Inc. – Common Stock Company Profile

Neuphoria Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing therapies that address the complex needs of individuals affected by neuropsychiatric disorders. The company was founded on December 23, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

