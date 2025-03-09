Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.63 and traded as high as $5.96. Nissan Motor shares last traded at $5.95, with a volume of 182,015 shares trading hands.

Separately, Nomura downgraded shares of Nissan Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.82.

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.13. Nissan Motor had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan and Infiniti brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and multiplier/reducer units; automotive parts; axles; and other related components.

