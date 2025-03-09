Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.63 and traded as high as $5.96. Nissan Motor shares last traded at $5.95, with a volume of 182,015 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Nomura downgraded shares of Nissan Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NSANY
Nissan Motor Stock Performance
Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.13. Nissan Motor had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Nissan Motor Company Profile
Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan and Infiniti brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and multiplier/reducer units; automotive parts; axles; and other related components.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nissan Motor
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Institutional Investors Bet $1B on These 4 Stocks—Should You?
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- One Must-Buy Stock and One to Avoid as Tariffs Shake the Market
- How to trade using analyst ratings
- These 4 Tech ETFs Just Hit 50-Day Lows—Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Nissan Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nissan Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.