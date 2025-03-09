Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 11th

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the specialty retailer on Wednesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th.

Nordstrom has a payout ratio of 32.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Nordstrom to earn $2.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.8%.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Nordstrom Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Nordstrom stock opened at $24.46 on Friday. Nordstrom has a 12-month low of $16.78 and a 12-month high of $24.99. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a negative return on equity of 18.04%. On average, equities analysts expect that Nordstrom will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JWN shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus cut shares of Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.90.

Read Our Latest Report on Nordstrom

Nordstrom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.