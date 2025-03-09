Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 11th

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the specialty retailer on Wednesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th.
Nordstrom has a payout ratio of 32.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Nordstrom to earn $2.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.8%.
Nordstrom Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of Nordstrom stock opened at $24.46 on Friday. Nordstrom has a 12-month low of $16.78 and a 12-month high of $24.99. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.33.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently weighed in on JWN shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus cut shares of Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.90.
Nordstrom Company Profile
Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.
