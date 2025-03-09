Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.83 and traded as high as $6.50. Norsk Hydro ASA shares last traded at $6.47, with a volume of 51,633 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on NHYDY shares. Citigroup upgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Get Norsk Hydro ASA alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NHYDY

Norsk Hydro ASA Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.93.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.18). Norsk Hydro ASA had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

About Norsk Hydro ASA

(Get Free Report)

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in the power production, bauxite extraction, alumina refining, aluminium smelting, and recycling activities; and provision of extruded solutions worldwide. It operates through Hydro Bauxite & Alumina, Hydro Aluminium Metal, Hydro Metal Markets, Hydro Extrusions, and Hydro Energy segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.