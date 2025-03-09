Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Shares Up 8% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report) shot up 8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.06 and last traded at $2.04. 2,762,939 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 2,474,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.89.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on NUVB. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target (up from $6.00) on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Nuvation Bio from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.20.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 4.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,166,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,541,000 after buying an additional 191,031 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 83.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 623,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 283,642 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 5.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,028,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,227,000 after buying an additional 196,247 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 479.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 442,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 366,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio in the third quarter worth $634,000. Institutional investors own 61.67% of the company’s stock.
Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-868, a BD2 selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation, including oncogenes comprising c-myc; NUV-1156, an AR binder Xtandi that address advanced stage prostate cancers with the potential to move into earlier lines typically treated with surgical prostatectomy; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform which leverages a novel therapeutic approach within the drug-conjugate class of anti-cancer therapies to deliver anti-cancer therapeutics to cancer cells, as well as NUV-1176, a PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.
