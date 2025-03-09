OFI Invest Asset Management Invests $17.42 Million in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 156,530 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,420,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 2,530.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 290.7% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. OTR Global upgraded Dell Technologies from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $128.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $185.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.24.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,680 shares in the company, valued at $2,841,600. The trade was a 2.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 325,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.52, for a total transaction of $40,489,794.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 810,657 shares in the company, valued at $100,943,009.64. The trade was a 28.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 825,662 shares of company stock valued at $100,414,453. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dell Technologies Trading Down 1.8 %

DELL stock opened at $91.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.13 and a 200-day moving average of $117.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.83. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.93 and a 12 month high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 33.76%.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

